Weather: San Diego County Heating Up With Scorching Temperatures

Be sure to stay extra hydrated on Monday and don’t skimp out on the sunscreen – the week will begin with sweltering temperatures.

Thanks to a bit of high pressure, an offshore flow is warming San Diego County with a heat advisory for the coast and inland valleys, and an excessive heat warning for the deserts. The majority of the region will be experiencing temps that are hotter than usual.

Temperatures for Monday are forecasted as followed:

Coast: Low 80s

Inland: Low 90s

Mountains: Low 90s

Deserts: 110

“It’s going to be unseasonably warm across the whole county,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “But the good news is as we head into the weekend, we’ll start to cool down a little bit.”

With the heat, Parveen warns residents that the day will be dry.

To avoid any heat-related illness, it’s best practice to stay hydrated with water, limit outdoor activities, wear loose, light clothing and to stay indoors in cool spaces.