Horse Rescued From Empty Pool in East San Diego County

This pony may have been horsing around a little too much.

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego Humane Society

A young horse by the name of Shocker found himself stuck in his owner's waterless pool on Wednesday in Jamul, located deep in San Diego's East County.

Shocker's owner tried to build a ramp to help him come out, but it turned unsuccessful, according to Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at the San Diego Humane Society.

The Department of Animal Services responded to the call for help on the 13,000 block of Proctor Valley Lane, calling in the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team for assistance in the rescue.

The Response Team assembled at the empty pool and set up their rescue tripod so they could lift the horse up. To limit Shocker's vision and keep him calm, they placed a protective helmet on his head during this process, according to Thompson.

Throughout the rescue, a veterinarian was on standby to ensure that Shocker was handling the situation well, Thompson said.

About three hours later, the uninjured Shocker was out of the dry pool, munching on the grass and onto greener pastures.

The Response Team assembled their rescue tripod so they could lift Shocker up and out. (San Diego Humane Society)
The Department of Animal Services called in the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team for assistance in the rescue. (San Diego Humane Society)
A veterinarian was one standby during the rescue to make sure Shocker was well. (San Diego Humane Society)
Three hours after getting stuck, Shocker was happily munching on some grass. (San Diego Humane Society)

