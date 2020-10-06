Ways to Find Remote Work During the Pandemic

Millions of people lost their jobs in California alone because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been a difficult time for many to find new employment.

With many employers still doing their work remotely, it's added a new challenge to newly hired employees who have to learn their tasks virtually. However, that could also be a positive.

Those who do have a job and have been working through the pandemic may be feeling a little bit of job burnout with all the changes and extra responsibilities at home. Others looking for a job may be extra stressed because of a lack of options.

NBC 7 spoke with a career coach with FlexJobs, a job search website that specializes in remote work and other jobs that offer some flexibility on the best ways to navigate this time.

According to FlexJobs, the remote job market has grown a bit month over month through the pandemic. And employers are embracing remote jobs, as well.

FlexJobs listings have gone up 20% since the start of the pandemic.

There can be quite a bit of flexibility in these jobs; part time options where parents can still be there for their kids while many are still home, virtually learning.

The first step is to take a look and see what's out there.

“Companies have realized that remote work can work really well. Even in a terrible experience like in a pandemic where people are distracted and stressed out and burned out, it’s still showing to be beneficial for both the employer and the employee,” explained Brie Reynolds,

FlexJobs’ Career Coach.

A lot of times, you may be able to work something out with your new supervisor on creating a schedule that will work for you, even working a few hours in the morning and then a few more at night.

More information on remote job listings: https://www.flexjobs.com/