Wave of Violence in Baja California: Booths, Roads Operating Normally, 17 Arrested

The authorities of Baja California stated Saturday they continue to work to maintain peace in the state, as well as regain normality after the events that occurred on Friday afternoon and night.

The governor of Baja California, Marina Del Pilar reported through a press release, that she was in direct contact with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), and the entire Federal Government, to support coordinated actions that are being carried out in the State.

"It is time to be united so that together we can maintain the tranquility of all the families of Baja California," the governor said in her statement.

Booths and Open Roads

The governor reported on Saturday that the booths and highways of Baja California are operating normally.

"Our government and its offices are already working in their entirety. As well as our medical services, such as clinics and hospitals," the governor said.

Arrests

According to the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection of the government of Mexico, 17 people believed to be part of the violent acts Friday have been arrested.

Of those arrested, seven were in Tijuana; four in Rosarito; four in Mexicali, and two in Ensenada. Of these, three people, two men, and one woman were identified as members of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), according to the Security and Citizen Protection of the government of Mexico.

Authorities also reported that during the events, a bus driver was injured in Mexicali.

In coordination with the National Guard and the Attorney General's Office (FGR), the presence and patrolling of state security will be reinforced throughout the streets and neighborhoods to keep order in the state, authorities reported.

Police in Baja California are investigating reports of vehicle fires, roadblocks and violence across cities in the region on Friday, Aug. 2022.

Mass Events are Not Canceled

The mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero mentioned through a statement that massive events are not canceled and that the opening of businesses was authorized.