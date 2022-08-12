U.S. Gov. Employees in Tijuana Told to Shelter in Place as Violence Breaks Out Across Baja California

U.S. government employees in Tijuana and parts of Baja California have been told to shelter in place as law enforcement in Mexico investigates multiple reports of vehicle fires, roadblocks and police activity, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana said Friday night.

Reports of violence in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate started Friday evening. People were being asked to avoid the areas or find a safe place if they can't get out, and to monitor news outlets for updates.

The mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, said at least 10 vehicles were set on fire. Ramirez said he has 2,000 police officers and 3,000 National Guard troops ready if necessary.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, shared a message on her Twitter account condemning violence, and said police had detained multiple people.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.