Water Main Break Causing Flooding, Evacuations in Morena District

A water main break reported in the Morena neighborhood near Mission Valley caused some evacuations Thursday due to concerns over the stability of a crane on a construction site.

San Diego Police received a call at around 3:46 p.m. of a water main break and sinkhole reported near a construction site. Evacuations were in place for businesses in the area as there were concerns over a large crane that may fall due to the unstable ground from the sinkhole, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief told NBC 7.

The water was turned off at around 4:36 p.m. SkyRanger 7 was over the scene that showed a construction site partially flooded with heavy machinery on site.

Water main break causing flooding in the Morena area. Anna Ave, Sherman St & a portion of Lovelock St closed and businesses have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. #shermanincident pic.twitter.com/r0lCyGaUbM — SDFD (@SDFD) May 5, 2022

Anna Avenue, Sherman Street and a portion of Lovelock Street are closed. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

