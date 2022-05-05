Mission Valley

Water Main Break Causing Flooding, Evacuations in Morena District

Evacuations were in place for businesses in the area as there were concerns over a large crane that may fall due to the unstable ground from the sinkhole, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief told NBC 7

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A water main break reported in the Morena neighborhood near Mission Valley caused some evacuations Thursday due to concerns over the stability of a crane on a construction site.

San Diego Police received a call at around 3:46 p.m. of a water main break and sinkhole reported near a construction site. Evacuations were in place for businesses in the area as there were concerns over a large crane that may fall due to the unstable ground from the sinkhole, San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief told NBC 7.

The water was turned off at around 4:36 p.m. SkyRanger 7 was over the scene that showed a construction site partially flooded with heavy machinery on site.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anna Avenue, Sherman Street and a portion of Lovelock Street are closed. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.

Local

O'Hare airport 45 mins ago

Chicago Police Arrest Escondido Passenger for Allegedly Opening Door of Plane, Sliding Down Wing

Roe v. Wade 1 hour ago

Local Attorney Explains Potential Implications of Overturning Roe V. Wade

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Mission ValleysinkholeWater Main BreakMorena
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us