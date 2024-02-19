Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches ahead of rain

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches ahead of another storm.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- San Diego Bay, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline;

-- Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South;

-- Del Mar, San Dieguito River outlet-150' North and South.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.