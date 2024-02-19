San Diego

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches ahead of rain

By City News Service

SanDiegoCounty.gov

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches ahead of another storm.

San Diego to get more rain, possible flooding from yet another Pacific storm

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Local

decision 2024 Feb 16

California Senate debate: How to watch it live on NBC 7 Tuesday Feb. 20

San Diego 1 hour ago

What's open and what's closed on Presidents Day in San Diego

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- Mission Bay, North Cove;

-- Ocean Beach, Dog Beach;

-- San Diego Bay, Glorietta Bay Park Shoreline;

-- Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' South;

-- Del Mar, San Dieguito River outlet-150' North and South.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoBeachesbeach advisorycontact closure
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us