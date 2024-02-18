San Diego to get more rain, possible flooding from yet another Pacific storm

San Diego may add another inch or so of precipitation to our strong winter rainfall totals after another storm moves through the region early this week.

A storm system churning off the coast of California was expected to bring some light rain to San Diego County as early as Monday afternoon, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Brooke Martell. The brunt of the storm was expected to impact the county overnight Monday and into Tuesday when showers become heavier and more widespread.

"As it continues through Monday, that's when we could start to see some scattered rain showers here locally, so again, that's not our big rain day," Martell said.

In anticipation of the storm, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Monday afternoon through 4 a.m. Wednesday for the coast, inland valleys and mountains.

Through Wednesday, portions of the county could see rain totals anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches in all areas except the desert. Martell said the hardest hit areas would likely be in North San Diego while the South Bay will see much lighter rainfall totals.

Here is the precipitation expected, mainly Tuesday and Tuesday night, but northern areas from Orange County to the San Bernardino mountains will have light precipitation on Monday #cawx #socal with the rainfall heavy at times Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/z4Pa75p1sS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 17, 2024

A high surf advisory was also in effect through Tuesday. Wave heights could be around 6-12 feet on Tuesday, which "could cause some minor coastal flooding," Martell said.

Some snow could also fall in our mountains at 6,000 feet elevation or above, like Palomar Mountain, by Wednesday, Martell added.

The storm is expected to move out of the region by Thursday and San Diego will get a brief break from the rain until another storm system moves in sometime early next week.

Nearly 9 inches of rain have fallen so far this water year, which begins on Oct. 1, according to readings from the San Diego International Airport. In a typical water year, San Diego receives on average 9.79 inches of rain a year.