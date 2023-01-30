Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County.

Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.

"We heard a series of two then a series of four or five more," Eddie Ybarra said describing the gunfire.

Ybarra's surveillance footage captured the moment Gonzalez allegedly exited his car along Manzana Way and opened fire at Raul Rojas Valdez, 32, and another 34-year-old man. Valdez was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, according to SDPD.

“This is very friendly, calm neighborhood," Ybarra said, still in disbelief of the shooting. "As a random act, I don’t have a single answer as to why but I do want to know that."

Detectives believe Jamie Gonzalez targeted random groups of people.

Ybarra's footage shows what SDPD says is Gonzalez's car passing the victims and a dog walker on the south side of Manzana Way, then circling back.

The car slows and then stops a half dozen steps from Valdez and the other man. One is seated on the street utility box the other is standing next to it.

You see the shooter get out, cross in front of the car's headlights and fire a series of shots.

It all happened just underneath neighbor Jason Huden's window. In the video, you can see Huden with a flashlight. He’s on the phone with 911 dispatchers when he finds Valdez’s body.

“I was just kinda hoping he decided to fall asleep and take a nap or something. I walked around and I put the flashlight on him he was not moving I, unfortunately, saw the blood," Hudon said.

A shadowy image is the second victim, who was shot in the upper body, running east away from the gunman.

The suspect returns to his car, and just before getting in it, another car catches him in the headlights but does not stop. In no apparent hurry, the suspected killer drives away.

The Timeline

The spree started at around 8:20 p.m. near a trolley stop at 6200 Akins Ave., according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. Gonzalez opened fire on a group of four teens, striking two 15-year-olds. One was hit in his upper body and arms while the other was shot in the arm. Both are expected to survive, Lt. Shebloski said.

Then at 9:17 p.m., officers responded to another shooting on Manzana Way in Bay Terraces. Officers found Valdez and a 32-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital, but Valdez died from his injuries on the way, Shebloski said. The 34-year-old is expected to survive.

While investigating the first two shootings, Shebloski said officers learned of another shooting at 8:07 p.m., at Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley. The gunman, who investigators later identified as Gonzalez, shot at a person but didn't hit them. That investigation is being handled by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The Victims

As SDPD investigated, officials said they had reason to believe the string of shootings were connected. On Monday, the department elaborated on its theory.

"Detectives have learned it appears the suspect essentially went on a shooting spree where he drove to different locations in the county and city of San Diego," the release sent from the department said. "For reasons that remain uncertain at this time, it appears he targeted random groups of people. There does not appear to be a link between each of the victim groups. It seems the suspect randomly saw and selected each group, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire after approaching them on foot."

The Suspect

While investigating the shootings Friday night, officers received detailed descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle from witnesses, SDPD said. At around 9:45 p.m., officers found his car parked on Paradise Valley Road. Gonzalez was inside, and officers took him into custody without incident, SDPD said. During the arrest, officers found a semi-automatic, 9-millimeter handgun in the vehicle that appears to be an untraceable firearm known as a "ghost gun," SDPD said.

Shebloski said it appears Gonzalez acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects. He is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.