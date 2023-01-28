Skydiver Injured After Parachute Fails to Fully Open, Striking Roof of Oceanside Home

A skydiver was seriously injured after his parachute failed to completely open and struck the roof of a home before landing on the ground, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

The skydiver from GoJump Oceanside fell from the sky at around 5 p.m. Friday. He struck the roof and landed between two homes on Toopal Drive near the Oceanside Airport.

His partially open chute prevented him from completely freefalling, but OFD said the landing was still uncontrolled and at an accelerated pace.

OFD firefighters and paramedics arrived eight minutes after a 911 call, officials said. A Carlsbad Fire Department ambulance rushed the skydiver to an awaiting air ambulance at the airport and the victim was then airlifted by Mercy Air to a trauma center for further treatment.

No injuries to residents were reported. The man was identified as being in his 30s to 40s.

No other information was available.

