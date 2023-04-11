WATCH: Shocking Video of Building Collapse in Tijuana

This article was reported by Telemundo 20. To read the original story, click here.

Another building collapsed in Tijuana’s La Sierra neighborhood on Sunday after a first building crumbled to the ground in the beginning of April.

Since the early morning of March 27, the ground has been moving in a way that hasn’t stopped. Although the property’s owner was in discussions to safely demolish the building, there was no need to move forward with those plans since the structure collapsed, according to General Secretary of Government Miguel Ángel Bujanda.

“The time and weight won; it just kept moving. That’s what experts kept saying and then at 8:07 a.m., the building collapsed. We as a city council are following the expert opinion of the college of engineers to discover the cause of the collapse,” Bujanda said.

It was a moment captured by 24/7 emergency personnel that were deployed to monitor the area. Rafael Carrillo, Tijuana’s fire chief, said personnel on duty at the time captured the moments before the collapse and closed the road before the building fell.

“We clearly saw the ground move and took that as an opportunity to shut down the road to prevent any dangers from happening,” Carrillo said.

Crews began to monitor the area following the collapse. But as they continue to evaluate the conditions of shops and homes in the surrounding area, the ground is continuing to move and shift.

“Of the businesses that were below, only one with windows suffered a total loss. Buildings to the right are still in tact so we’re going to see if we can access those premises and take out residents’ belongings,” said Bernardo Villegas, Director of Civil Protection in Tijuana.

Some residents of La Sierra, such as Alberto Ramírez, watched helplessly as the land crumbled, taking away the families' assets in the blink of an eye.

"We’ve always felt vulnerable but now we feel it a little more and we are going to have to take measures when I’m at home,” Ramirez said. We also have a slope and we’re planning to plant trees there so that the roots go through the layers and the earth is more established.”

Years ago, the family went through a similar endeavor in the same area.

“The hill fell and buried our kitchen in debris. We had to build a retaining wall,” Ramirez said.