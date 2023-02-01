WATCH LIVE: First-Responders Called After Dog Falls Down Well in South Bay

Reports of a dog falling down a well prompted the dispatch of fire-rescue officials in South Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

The dog fell into the 30-foot well near Vista Drive in Bonita sometime around 2:30 p.m., officials told NBC 7.

SkyRanger 7 is flying above the scene, where a large group of firefighters and others have congregated, with a ladder from a hook-and-ladder fire truck extended above them. The group is surrounding a large hole in the ground of indeterminate depth.

At least three fire trucks and other emergency-response vehicles are at the scene.

Around 4:45 p.m. firefighters utilized a pulley affixed to the extended ladder, then dropped a rope down the well and are attempting to bring the dog back up to the yard.

Check back for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.