WATCH: Good Samaritans Flip Overturned Pickup Truck After Crash on SR-54

The truck collided with at least one other vehicle on State Route 54 in Bonita

By Rafael Avitabile

Good Samaritans put their muscle together to help clear the roadway after a crash snarled traffic on State Route 54 in Bonita Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported in eastbound lanes of the highway at around 5:15 p.m. Caltrans said drivers were being rerouted off the freeway at Rio Dr. Follow traffic updates here.

The crash appeared to involve at least two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV. The SUV had front-end damage and the truck tipped over on its side.

SkyRanger 7 was flying over the crash scene when nearly a dozen witnesses came together and helped push the truck back on its wheels.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.


