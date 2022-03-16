WATCH: Good Samaritans Flip Overturned Pickup Truck After Crash on SR-54

Good Samaritans put their muscle together to help clear the roadway after a crash snarled traffic on State Route 54 in Bonita Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported in eastbound lanes of the highway at around 5:15 p.m. Caltrans said drivers were being rerouted off the freeway at Rio Dr. Follow traffic updates here.
The crash appeared to involve at least two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV. The SUV had front-end damage and the truck tipped over on its side.
SkyRanger 7 was flying over the crash scene when nearly a dozen witnesses came together and helped push the truck back on its wheels.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.