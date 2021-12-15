Chula Vista

WATCH: CHP in Pursuit of a Vehicle in the County

SkyRanger 7 is overhead of a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County that is taking place during rush hour

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a car in San Diego County taking place during rush hour.

The chase started off as a slow pursuit by the Chula Vista Police Department in the streets of Chula Vista. The car is described as a black Jeep.


The car did stop for a short while in Chula Vista and it appeared that the person inside the vehicle was going to surrender, but then quickly sped away.

The vehicle then made its way to northbound I-805 where speeds picked up to 60 mph. The California Highway Patrol then joined the pursuit.

The vehicle then made its way to State Route 163 in the Clairmont area.

The car did go up on sidewalks and neighborhood areas. The police, at one point, unsuccessfully, deployed a spike strip.

No other information was available.

