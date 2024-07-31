Vista training facility reacts to Jagger Eaton's silver medal win in 2024 Paris Olympics

The California Training Facility was built in 2018 to breed Olympians. Now six years later, more than 100 Olympians have trained there.

When the facility announced this year’s U.S. Olympic team, everyone had high hopes for the game’s second skateboarding appearance ever.

On day three, Jagger Eaton won silver.

“You do your absolute top move, your best trick,” Miki Vuckovich, Director of Strategic Initiatives said. “Everything you got; you lay it on the line. And he pulled it off.”

Vuckovich watched the games from downstairs.

“He, more than anyone, is the most focused and disciplined skater that I’ve ever seen,” he said of Eaton.

Vuckovich said skateboarding is growing. Each new generation of skaters surpasses the last, taking the sport to new heights.

Ten-year-old Elizabeth Amador said she’s got next.

“There's so many boys that think I’m a boy cause I dress like that and act like a boy and … I don’t know … just shred,” she said. “Right now, I'm training 540s to get it consistently and just get better at those.”

Amador is training for the 2028 Olympic games. That might sound like a massive task for someone so young and small, but she’s proof that being only four feet tall doesn’t matter when you’re standing on the shoulders of giants.

Team USA is looking to bring home more medals when the competition continues next week.