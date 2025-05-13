‘Hands Off Our Parks,' local leaders say to Mayor, San Diego City Council

Local leaders and community groups on Tuesday demanded that Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego City Council reject proposed budget cuts that would slash parks, libraries, recreation centers and more.

The mayor’s "draft" city budget for Fiscal Year 2026 includes $157 million in new revenue, partly composed of increased fees, as well as net increases for both the San Diego Police Department and Fire-Rescue Department, $29.3 million for the former and $24 million for the latter.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

However, it also includes steep cuts, among them:

The closure of all libraries on Sundays and Mondays, and a reduction of the library tutoring program from 18 to 10 libraries

The reduction of all recreation center hours from 60 hours per week to 40 hours per week and the closure of select restrooms in city parks on a seasonal basis

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

At a rally Tuesday morning in City Heights, representatives from several community groups spoke about the need to protect these city services, saying they’re “not luxuries,” rather, “essential tools that help break the cycles of poverty, violence and isolation.”

They also asked the mayor and city council to consider the city’s Climate Equity Index when deciding which programs to cut and where, rather than making across-the-board cuts that they say disproportionately harm communities like theirs, which have been historically underfunded.

“There is no doubt that we are in a tough budget situation,” said City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents City Heights. “No one is disputing that. What we are fighting back against is the idea that all communities are starting from the same place and are in the same position to absorb the cuts that are being proposed. They’re simply not.”