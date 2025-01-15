Victim of 2011 hotel shooting near Liberty Station dies after 14 years due to complications

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a shooter who opened fire on another man during a quarrel at a hotel near Liberty Station 14 years ago, leaving the victim with chronic injuries that led to his death last month.

Late on the evening of Jan. 23, 2011, patrol officers responding to a shooting at Quality Inn, 2901 Nimitz Blvd., found 37-year-old Steven Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following rounds of surgeries, Nelson was admitted to a long-term care facility. On Dec. 16 of last year, he died from complications of his gunshot injuries at age 51, police said.

On the night of the shooting, according to witnesses, Nelson had gotten into an argument with another patron at a bar at the hotel. The men eventually left the establishment, and the victim was shot in a nearby hallway.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.