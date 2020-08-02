Overturned Panga Discovered Off Ocean Beach, 2 Men Dead

Authorities are investigating what may have been a human smuggling attempt after an overturned panga was discovered off the shores of Ocean Beach and two people died.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Justin Castrejon said San Diego police reported the overturned vessel at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. The panga was discovered near Brighton Avenue, not too far from Dog Beach.

In the area, first responders found two people in the water. Their condition upon their discovery is unclear, but Castrejon said the two adult men have died.

At the scene, authorities also found six life jackets and what appeared to be personal belongings of the people. There was no evidence that the vessel was narcotics-related, according to Castrejon.

The search for other people that may have been involved in the incident has been suspended.

Anyone who has information on the case is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 619-278-7000.