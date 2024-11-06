Vehicle and MTS trolley crash in Chula Vista causing delays to Blue Line service

An MTS trolley car and a vehicle crashed in Chula Vista on Tuesday evening, stopping the Blue Line trolley service to some stations and causing delays, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The vehicle broadsided an MTS trolley car heading northbound at L Street and Industrial Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to MTS Spokesperson Mark Olson.

As a result, there is no Blue Line trolley service between H Street and the Iris Avenue Transit Center, according to MTS. The transit agency is providing bus shuttles for impacted riders between H Street and Iris Avenue. Riders were advised to use Route 932 for service between the impacted stations. Delays are expected on the Blue Line until further notice.

The incident involved three people, but their conditions are not yet known.

MTS is investigating the crash and will provide further details when the investigation is complete, Olson wrote in an email to NBC 7.