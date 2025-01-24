Lavender fields and love: Swoon over ‘Valentine's Nights' at 123 Farm

What to Know Valentine's Nights

123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn

Feb. 6-March 2 (Thursdays through Sundays)

Goodies and cocktails with pink hue will be available for purchase; the lavender fields will be lit in holiday hues, too, and the old oak trees around the property

Guests can shop for cute crafts and food items

$10 and up; preferred parking is additional

LAVENDER? You can't quite spell the word "love" from its various letters, but the two words are close in appearance, sound, and, yes, a certain sweet vibe. The fragrant herb is associated with all sorts of serene things, from potpourri to pretty flower displays, and love has a lovely way of centering us in a sweet sense of peace. But we don't often get the chance to spend the love-iest stretch of the calendar in a place where lavender grows, simply because February and the purple-ish plant aren't a time-honored duo; rather, you'll want to look to May, June, and even July to find lush lavender fields around Southern California. But 123 Farm is temporarily transforming its lavender fields into something sweet for Valentine's Day 2025.

IN FACT, the Cherry Valley attraction will wear a few Valentine's hues for much of February and a few March days, too, making "Valentine's Nights" a month-long festivity. It opens Feb. 6, and wraps March 2, but you can bet that weekends, and Valentine's Day — the holiday lands on a Friday in 2025 — will be bustle, so do plan ahead. Good to keep in mind? The happening is aglitter Thursday through Sunday. Once you're there, you'll be able to sweetly saunter by all of the pink-and-white lights placed hither and yon — the property's stately oaks and lavender fields will be draped in illumination — and dine upon Valentine's-inspired treats and eats for a separate price. For at the full, festive, and February-ish rundown of this uplifting offer, feel the lav, er, love at this site.