Vaccination Super Station Open Nearly One Week, Over 4,000 Vaccinated Saturday

San Diego County’s COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station has been up and running for nearly a week. A county spokesperson told NBC 7 they’re nearing their goal of vaccinating 5,000 people per day. They’re averaging about 3,000 to 4,000 vaccinations each day and on Saturday they vaccinated 4,345 people.

It’s been about a week since @SanDiegoCounty opened their first #COVID-19 vaccination super station. A county spokesperson tells me they’re nearing their goal of vaccinating 5,000 people per day. (4,345 yesterday) Watch @nbcsandiego at 6 #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/bl6cLSc5VR — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) January 18, 2021

There were a few bumps in the road during the first week operating. At least six people developed allergic reactions after getting vaccinated. NBC 7 spoke with Diana Cannizzo on Thursday. She said her tongue became swollen and her face started to hurt and feel hot about 15 minutes after taking the vaccine. She was being monitored by healthcare workers on site.

“All together I had two Epi shots and by that time they put me into the ambulance and told me I’m ready for my third one if I need it,” said Cannizzo.

Vaccination distributions became delayed. Some people were turned away and asked to reschedule their appointments.

“When we finally got to the park (vaccination site) they said, ‘It’s closed due to technical difficulties. We don’t know when it’s going to open.’ So, we had been driving for over three and a half hours at that point,” said Cynthia Cooper Evarts, a healthcare worker who was vaccinated later than expected because of the delay.

But by the weekend, things appeared to be back on track at the Super Station.

“It wasn’t that bad. I thought it would be really hectic and unorganized because people are rushing to get their vaccines, but yeah, it wasn’t that bad,” said Abbygaille A. from National City.



“I’m really excited to be a part of the first round. I never thought I’d be a part of the first round,” said another healthcare worker while waiting in her car to be vaccinated.

The Super Station is only available to Phase 1-A healthcare workers, for now. You must make an appointment online and bring proof of eligibility on your appointment date.