Vacaville

Cat stuck in tree for nearly a week rescued in Vacaville

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Bay community came together to save a cat who had been stuck in a tree for nearly a week.

The cat named Whitey was stuck 35 feet up in a tree after being chased by a neighbor's dog in Vacaville.

Whitey, who is one of about a dozen or so feral cats living at an apartment complex, had recently been mauled by a dog and just started to recover before he went up a tall tree and then began crying day and night for five days.

Vacaville resident Rhona Rohde said her son was the first one to try and rescue Whitey with a 20-foot ladder, but could not reach the cat.

Local firefighters also could not get up high enough because their ladder truck was down, so tenants hired a tree trimmer to give it a try. But when the tree trimmer was able to reach Whitey, the cat leapt to another tree. The tree trimmer stopped his efforts because it was too dangerous.

After seeing the saga unfold on Facebook and hundreds of people commenting over the past five days, a local man with a cherry picker truck volunteered his services.

Rohde said the man was able to rescue Whitey and get him to a veterinarian for help.

Whitey was then taken to a nearby animal hospital, where he is expected to recover from his wounds.

Rohde said she appreciates the help everyone offered in the rescue.

