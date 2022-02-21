US Marine Faces Murder Charge After Fight Leads to Shooting Outside Miramar Bar

A U.S. Marine is one of two men facing a first-degree murder charge after a fight led to a shooting outside a bar near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar over the weekend.

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed 22-year-old Damani Jerry Wiltshirebeal, an enlisted Marine with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3 MAW), was arrested Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Kyle Delangel of National City.

Samuel Victor Perez, 23, was also arrested on a first-degree murder charge. Both are being held at San Diego Central Jail awaiting arraignment.

San Diego police said Wiltshirebeal, Perez and Delangel were in an argument as the Off Base Bar on Miramar Road near Kearny Villa Road was closing early Saturday.

As Wiltshirebeal and Perez were leaving, Delangel was struck by their car, a black Chevrolet, SDPD said. Delangel then approached the vehicle's driver's side and was shot. The vehicle took off.

Delangel was taken to Scripps La Jolla hospital where he was to undergo emergency surgery, but he did not survive his injuries.

An investigation led police to homes in the Miramar area. Both suspects were arrested at their residences on Saturday, police said.



Both suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in Central Division Felony Court on Thursday.