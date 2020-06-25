UC San Diego Releases Fall Semester Plans

There doesn’t seem to be any easy answers when it comes to predicting a future in which the coronavirus is still a variable.

School districts and colleges across the country are faced with the daunting task of planning curriculum based on learning while also protecting students, faculty, and staff.

Thursday afternoon, UC San Diego published an outline for the Fall 2020 semester. It says upwards of 30% of its classes will be offered on campus, but classes would be limited to 50 people or 50% of the classroom's capacity, whichever is smaller. The rest of the courses will be offered in a hybrid format or completely virtual. The outline also includes guidelines for employees, on campus housing, and dining.

The semester begins September 28.

“I really want to go to class,” said pharmaceutical student Afrooz Sabouri. “But, it’s not all about us and what we miss. We have to care about other people now.”

Minghie Li wishes he could return to the classroom, too.

“I wish I could,” said the IT graduate student. “[It] depends on the situation, but it won’t be very possible for next semester.”

Both students said they appreciated the school taking its time to make a decision on the fall semester.

The school's website said UC San Diego will also offer regular coronavirus testing for its 65,000 students, staff, and faculty. Everyone on campus will also have to follow strict public health safety protocols, which includes wearing a face mask and social distancing.

San Diego State University already announced most of its fall classes would be virtual.

“To be honest, personal safety is my first concern,” added Li. “If the school keeps on remote lecturing, I’m pretty fine with that.”