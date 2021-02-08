Covid-19 Vaccine

UC San Diego Opens New COVID-19 Vaccine Site on Campus

At this time, only UC San Diego Health patients and members of the university community will be served at this vaccination site

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The University of California San Diego is expecting to vaccinate roughly 5,000 people daily at its new vaccination site on campus.

Beginning Monday, the on-campus vaccine center will serve eligible members of the university community and UC San Diego Health patients. Qualifying individuals include health care workers and people the age of 65 or older.

Patients who are eligible for the vaccine will be invited to schedule an appointment via the MyUCSDChart electronic medical record system while university employees can expect emails with instructions on how to book an appointment.

At this time, the vaccination site will only serve qualifying UC San Diego Health patients and university members. It is unclear when or if the public will be served at the location at a later date.

Personnel from UC San Diego Health and volunteers will be running the site at the Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex (RIMAC), which is located at 9730 Hopkins Dr. Depending on availability, either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be used at the center.

The site will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

