U.S.-Mexico's Non-Essential Travel Restrictions Set to Expire at Midnight

Restrictions on land travel at the U.S.-Mexico border are set to expire Wednesday unless both countries can come to an agreement on potentially extending that deadline.

Since March 2020, restrictions were imposed on non-essential travel to and from the border due to the coronavirus pandemic and after several extensions, that guidance is set to expire just before midnight Thursday.

The closure has posed challenges to small business owners in San Ysidro and Tijuana as the border towns faced a significant decrease in tourism. They now hope that with COVID-19 vaccines available to residents, the non-essential travel restrictions will be lifted so businesses could welcome back customers.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, nearly 200 businesses have gone out of business since the closure went into place. Jason Wells, Executive Director of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, said the region averages about $895 million in annual revenue during a typical year. In 2020, however, that figure fell to $250 million.

Should federal authorities decide to fully reopen the border, nearby shops and restaurants could see a boost in business that could help them keep afloat.

“I don’t want to get out of business, to be honest,” said Olivia Campos, who owns a shoe shop on San Ysidro Boulevard. She told NBC 7 her business has seen a 50% decrease in revenue since the travel restrictions went into place, forcing her to cut her employees’ hours.

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Campos said. “I don’t know what else to do.”

It is unclear if the U.S. and Mexico will decide to extend their restrictions once more but for the time being, they are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.