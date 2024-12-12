Two men arrested on ‘ghost gun,' drug charges in San Marcos

A traffic stop in San Marcos resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old on narcotics, gun and child endangerment charges and a 20-year-old on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff Department's San Marcos Station conducted a traffic stop at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday at North Las Posas Road near West Borden Road. Christian Verduzco, 19, and Jonathan Ramirez, 20, and two girls were in the vehicle and deputies noticed the teens were in possession of marijuana products, the sheriff's department said.

The driver of the vehicle, Verduzco, admitted to deputies there was a gun in the back seat near the teens. All the occupants of the vehicle were detained and deputies searched the vehicle, the sheriff's department said. A loaded, privately manufactured weapon, also commonly known as a ghost gun, was located in the back seat of the vehicle.

Cocaine, U.S. currency and hundreds of marijuana vape products were also found in the vehicle. Verduzco was arrested on suspicion of several weapons violations, narcotics violations and child endangerment. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, deputies said.

Ramirez was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales. He was cited and released for the misdemeanor violation. The two female juveniles were released to their parents.

The gun was classified as an illegal short-barreled rifle, authorities said.

Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, ghost guns do not have a serial number or other identifiable markings. The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts, according to the sheriff's department.