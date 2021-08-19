Shooting Suspect Shot, Injured by ECPD After Suspect Fired on Officer: Chief

The chief of the El Cajon Police Department said an officer shot and injured a suspect in a separate shooting after the suspect opened fire on the officer Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reporters of a shooting at an office building on E. Main Street at around 2:15 p.m., ECPD Chief Michael Moulton said in a press release summarizing the incident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Soon after, according to Chief Moulton, a person matching the shooting suspect's description was spotted a block away from the building On Ballard Street near Decker Street.

As an officer approached in his service vehicle, the shooting suspect opened fire on the officer, Moulton said.

The officer returned fire and hit the suspect at least once, according to Moulton. The officer was not injured.

The suspect and the victim in the initial shooting were injured, Moulton said. The Heartland Fire Department confirmed two gunshot victims were taken from the scene to a nearby hospital.

According to Google Maps, the office building where the first shots were fired is home to a medical training center and an insurance agency.

Near Ballard and Decker streets, a police SUV was seen up on a curb, possibly after crashing into a tree, outside of an apartment complex. That scene was blocked off by police tape.

#BREAKING police shooting investigation happening in #ElCajon.

I’m near Decker and Ballard Streets. An @elcajonpolice cruiser is on the curb, bumper touching tree. I don’t see any damage.

Two people were taken to hospital @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/M6t8XdpsIH — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) August 19, 2021

A line of police vehicles had also surrounded the building and had both vehicle entrances to the property blocked off.

Ballard Street was blocked off between Main Street and Lexington Avenue. ECPD asked drivers to avoid the area.

Refresh for updates to this story.