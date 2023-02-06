Drug-Related Arrests of San Diego Deputies Put Dept.'s Problem With In-Custody Deaths Back in Spotlight

The drug-related arrests of two San Diego sheriff's deputies in the last month have put their department, and its concerning history of in-custody deaths, back in the spotlight.

Last February, the California State Auditor released a scathing report that said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wasn't doing enough to prevent inmate deaths, many of which have been the result of drug overdoses. Ans after the arrests, the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) — an independent group of volunteers that reviews complaints, misconduct, inmate deaths and other incidents — is renewing calls for Sheriff Kelly Martinez to implement security screenings for employees entering county jails.

Read the full letter here.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We contend and continue to contend that you have to look at every option, everything should be on the table when trying to reduce deaths in custody in San Diego County,” said Paul Parker, head of CLERB.

Sheriff Martinez declined to comment Monday, but has told NBC 7 before that she does not believe there is any evidence that employees are bringing drugs into jails and, therefore, does not see a reason to scan employees.

NBC 7's Priya Sridhar spoke to families of inmates who have died in custody at San Diego jails.

Martinez has taken other steps to combat in-custody deaths, like providing naloxone in common areas of jail facilities.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said they will not tolerate any misconduct by their employees.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez discusses how she’ll tackle in-custody deaths.

Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department sent Feb. 3. It is unclear what led up to the search of Wereski's vehicle.

He was suspended without pay and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Last month, a 15-year veteran of the department was arrested for allegedly stealing prescription drugs from public drop-off boxes meant for people to safely surrender unwanted or expired medication. He was also suspended without pay and faces drug possession and burglary charges. He remains out of custody but with several stipulations and his next scheduled court appearance is in July.

Following Richey's arrest, the department released a statement saying the agency "does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct."

The latest inmate death in San Diego County was reported by the department Monday. The inmate, a 33-year-old, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility, according to a press release. He died at an area hospital. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The department said he was given Naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversing medication, and that a deputy K-9 searched his cell but didn't find any illegal contraband.