San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property

San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

Deputy Allen Wereski was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.

Wereski was suspended without pay, the department said.

"The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees. We will initiate investigations and continue to hold our employees accountable for any misconduct or potential criminal behavior," a statement from the department included in the release.