San Diego Deputy Accused of Stealing Rx Drugs From Sheriff's Drop-Off Boxes

A 15-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Cory Richey, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges Tuesday.

Richey was arrested Friday on suspicion of drug possession and more than a dozen counts of burglary.

Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan said Tuesday that Richey accessed patrol stations after hours and fished prescription medications out of public drop-off boxes, which are where people can safely get rid of old or expired medications safely. Logan said Richie might have been taking the drugs himself.

“If Richey has a problem, he needs to go to a treatment facility after being in custody," Logan said, adding that he "should not be released to the public.”

Regarding bail, Richey’s attorney argued that his client, who has no criminal record, was not a flight risk.

Richey grew up in Serra Mesa and went to Kearny Mesa High School. In court, about a dozen of his supporters attended the arraignment.

Judge Laura Halgren ultimately ruled that Richey could be released from custody, with several restrictions. He is forbidden from leaving leave San Diego County without permission, cannot use alcohol or controlled substances and must enroll in a residential treatment program. Finally, he must stay 100 yards away from any sheriff's facility and surrender his firearm while the case is pending

Since his arrest, Richey was suspended from the sheriff’s department without pay. In a prepared statement, sheriff's officials said their agency "does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct."

Richey is due back in court for a readiness hearing on July 20.