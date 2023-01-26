Two Burned After Propane Tank ‘Explodes' at Company Cookout in Kearny Mesa

Two people suffered burn injuries Thursday when a propane tank "exploded" during a company cookout in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Employees were gathering at Cubic Corporation, a defense company with a campus on Balboa Avenue and Ruffin Road, at around 12:30 p.m. when the catering company serving them food had a problem with one of their propane tanks, SDFD Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier said.

In a statement, Cubic acknowledged the incident but did not comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Witness reported an explosion and fireball, Chief Charpentier added.

Two catering company employees were taken to the hospital with severe burns to multiple parts of their bodies and a third person refused medical treatment for a burn injury, according to Charpentier.

A hazmat crew responded to the incident, the chief said.