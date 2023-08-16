Tropical Storm tracking toward SoCal and Baja California to bring heavy rain, powerful winds to San Diego

A tropical storm churning off the coast of Mexico is tracking north and could come close to San Diego County, where it will bring widespread showers and gusty winds.

Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to upgrade to a major hurricane as soon as Thursday as it tracks north along the coast of Baja California, Mexico. By the time it reaches the shore -- near northern Baja or, less likely, near San Diego County as soon as Monday -- wind speeds are expected to die back down to tropical storm levels from 39 to 73 miles per hour.

NOAA/NWS Tropical storm Hilary is moving north and could bring remnants to San Diego County.

The NWS National Hurricane Center is tracking the trajectory of the storm but advises that the current cone accounts for uncertainty and is an estimate of possibilities; the tropical storm could switch direction or wind speeds in the days to come.

"It is important to remind users to not focus on the exact forecast track and intensity of Hilary, especially in the latter parts of the forecast period," The Hurricane Center said in their Wednesday report.

According to their estimates as of Wednesday, though, Hilary could be the first tropical storm to reach San Diego County since Tropical Storm Kay in Sept. 2022.

Whether that possibility occurs or not, the storm is expected to bring widespread rainfall and powerful winds to San Diego County late this week or early next week, the NWS said. The chance of showers will linger through next week.

"This does have the potential to be a very high impact event for portions of Southern California. There is still a degree of uncertainty in the forecast and more details will come on exact timing, location, and magnitude of impacts in the coming days," the National Weather Service San Diego said.

Wave heights will also increase as the storm approaches. The NWS said south-facing beaches will see large surf Sunday and Monday. No watches or warnings have yet been put in effect.

San Diego's mountain ranges and deserts were already experiencing wild weather in the form of thunderstorms and flash flooding. A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday afternoon and another bout of storms could prompt the same Wednesday.

Those areas were also experiencing extreme heat. A heat advisory was in effect for the mountains and an excessive heat warning was in effect for the deserts until 8 p.m. Thursday.