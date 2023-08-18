Storm preparations: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary was upgraded Thursday night to a category 4 storm as wind speeds reached major hurricane levels. The storm could create flash flooding in San Diego County over the weekend.

A flash flood watch was in effect for Saturday morning to Monday evening due to the potential for "rare and damaging impacts," the National Weather Service warned.

With that, several cities are providing both sand and bags or just bags for their residents to use. Residents are also urged to call ahead to double-check availability and some stations may have a limited supply.

County Emergency Services and Public Works road crews say people should stay alert and take precautions on the roads.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sand and Bags

San Diego County: Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036 Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

Carlsbad: Fire Station 3: 3465 Trailblazer Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010 Fire Station 4, 6885 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Fire Station 6: 7201 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Oceanside: Moody's El Corazon Recycling: 3210 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056

Encinitas: 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024

Poway: West side of Midland Road, south of Old Poway Park South side of Garden Road, east of Floral Avenue Old Coach Road trailhead north of Butterfield Trail

Del Mar : Public Works Department, 2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Del Mar, CA 92014

: San Marcos: Public Works Division parking lot, 201 Mata Way, San Marcos, CA 92069

Coronado First Street and Alameda; Fourth Street and Alameda; North Beach; & the Cays, across from the Fire Station.

National City The National City Fire Department at 343 E. 16th Street, National City, CA 91950

Chula Vista Public Works facility, 1800 Maxwell Rd. Chula Vista, CA 91911

El Cajon Public Works Operations Yard: 8152 Commercial Street, La Mesa, CA 91942

Lemon Grove Lemon Grove Heartland Fire Station Number 10: 7853 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945



Bags Only

San Diego County: Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 Portrero: Portrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

