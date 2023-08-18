Storm preparations: Where to get free sandbags in San Diego ahead of Hurricane Hilary

Hurricane Hilary was upgraded Thursday night to a category 4 storm as wind speeds reached major hurricane levels. The storm could create flash flooding in San Diego County over the weekend.
A flash flood watch was in effect for Saturday morning to Monday evening due to the potential for "rare and damaging impacts," the National Weather Service warned.
With that, several cities are providing both sand and bags or just bags for their residents to use. Residents are also urged to call ahead to double-check availability and some stations may have a limited supply.
County Emergency Services and Public Works road crews say people should stay alert and take precautions on the roads.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Sand and Bags
- San Diego County:
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- Carlsbad:
- Fire Station 3: 3465 Trailblazer Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
- Fire Station 4, 6885 Batiquitos Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
- Fire Station 6: 7201 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
- Oceanside:
- Moody's El Corazon Recycling: 3210 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
- Encinitas:
- 160 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024
- Poway:
- West side of Midland Road, south of Old Poway Park
- South side of Garden Road, east of Floral Avenue
- Old Coach Road trailhead north of Butterfield Trail
- Del Mar:
- Public Works Department, 2240 Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Del Mar, CA 92014
- San Marcos:
- Public Works Division parking lot, 201 Mata Way, San Marcos, CA 92069
- Coronado
- First Street and Alameda; Fourth Street and Alameda; North Beach; & the Cays, across from the Fire Station.
- National City
- The National City Fire Department at 343 E. 16th Street, National City, CA 91950
- Chula Vista
- Public Works facility, 1800 Maxwell Rd. Chula Vista, CA 91911
- El Cajon
- Public Works Operations Yard: 8152 Commercial Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
- Lemon Grove
- Lemon Grove Heartland Fire Station Number 10: 7853 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hurricane Hilary
Bags Only
- San Diego County:
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948
- Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962
- Portrero: Portrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082,
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086
- City of San Diego:
- limit: 10 bags per City of San Diego household or business.
- North Clairemont Recreation Center: 4421 Bannock Ave. San Diego 92117
- Robb Athletic Field: 2525 Bacon St. San Diego 92107
- Golden Hill Recreation Center: 2600 Golf Course Dr. San Diego 92102
- Pacific Beach Recreation Center: 1405 Diamond St. San Diego 92109
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center: 6401 Skyline Dr. San Diego 92114
- Scripps Ranch Recreation Center: 11454 Blue Cypress Dr. San Diego 92131
- Standley Recreation Center: 3585 Governor Dr. San Diego 92122
- Allied Gardens Recreation Center: 5155 Greenbrier Ave. San Diego 92120
- San Ysidro Community Activity Center: 179 Diza Rd. San Diego 92173
- City Heights Recreation Center: 4380 Landis St. San Diego 92105