San Diego County Sees Record-Breaking Rainfall From Tropical Storm Kay

Coming on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave and a long dry spell, Tropical Storm Kay's arrival poured record-breaking rainfall into San Diego County Friday.

When was the last time it rained in San Diego?

Any San Diegan will tell you the dry spell has been with us for a long time. But how long has it actually been?

March 29 was the last time more than one-tenth of an inch of rain fell at San Diego International Airport (Lindbergh Field), according to the NWS.

Record-Breaking Rainfall

For Sept. 9, San Diego set a new daily precipitation record of 0.59 inches of rain, beating its old highest record of 0.09 inches set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

Escondido saw 0.16 inches of rain, beating its old record of 0.03 in 1972.

Vista beat its old record of absolutely 0 inches of rain with a new record of 0.37 inches of rain!

Lake Cuyamaca saw a whopping 1.96 inches of rain Friday, breaking its record of 0.37 inches set in 1975.

Ramona broke its old record of 0.02 inches in 2017, with a new record of 0.27 inches.

Campo saw 0.66 inches of rain Friday, breaking its old record of 0.12 set just last year in 2021.

San Jacinto saw 0.05 inches of rain, which may not seem like much, but it still beat its old record 0 inches of rain on this day.

On top of the record-breaking rainfall, Oceanside Harbor saw high temperatures Friday, reaching 90 degrees and tying its old record set in 1984.