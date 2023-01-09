San Diego County

Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday

The waves at local beaches will not be as powerful as last week but will still be large, reaching 7 feet Monday, 8 feet Tuesday and as big as 9 feet the following day

By Sheena Parveen

On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California.

Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have light showers around for the AM commute Tuesday. In the afternoon, there will be a decent chance for thunderstorms. Any storms around could provide high winds, heavy rain and lightning. There will also be a small chance for hail. These storms should not last long, as we begin to dry up through the evening.

Last Week's Powerful Storm

Drone Ranger 7 Jan 6

WATCH: Drone Ranger 7 Captures Big Waves Along San Diego Coast

Mission Beach Jan 6

Mission Beach Hit With High Waves After Storm Passes

The waves at local beaches will not be as powerful as the ones generated last week by the bomb cyclone, but will still be large, reaching 7 feet Monday, 8 feet Tuesday and as big as 9 feet the following day.

Surf will remain high for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Another round of storms moves into the county this weekend and early next week, so expect even more rain chances ahead.

TODAY

  • Coast: Becoming mostly cloudy - Low to mid 60s
  • Inland: Becoming mostly cloudy - Mid to upper 60s
  • Mountains: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy - Mid to upper 50s
  • Deserts: Partly cloudy - Upper 60s to lower 70s

