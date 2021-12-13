san diego weather

Triple-Whammy Weather: Rain, Wind, Snow Forecasted in Storm Aiming for San Diego County

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch and wind advisory ahead of the inclement weather

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A much-needed winter storm will make its way from Northern California to San Diego County overnight, bringing the region rain, high winds, mountain snow and potentially even thunderstorms.

While the county will face scattered sprinkles on Monday as the system moves in, much of the activity from this storm will happen from Tuesday afternoon through evening, it’s forecasted. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the public should be prepared for steady showers.

“We are expecting some heavy rain and some of that rain can be producing rainfall rates of about three-quarters of an inch an hour,” Parveen said in her forecast. “That is heavy rainfall.”

Due to the anticipated rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in place from Tuesday morning through evening. The agency warns that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

In addition to the wet weather, winds will gradually increase Monday night through Tuesday. For that reason, a wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Coastal winds have the potential to reach speeds of up to 45 mph while isolated mountain and desert gusts could be damaging and reach over 60 mph.

Maneuvering a vehicle during inclement weather can be tricky, and it can be unnerving when you begin to hydroplane. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews explains what to keep in mind when that happens.

“I would not be surprised if tomorrow we have storm-related power outages at all because we can be seeing wind gusts near 75 mph,” Parveen said. She added that the upcoming system has the potential to bring thunderstorms to the region.

The highest mountain elevations in San Diego County could also get a bit of snow from the storm. Up to 4 inches of snow is forecasted as a possibility for Tuesday’s forecast.

Due to the inclement weather, Cal Fire is offering residents around the county free sandbags to fight off rain runoff. For more information on claiming the freebie, click here.

