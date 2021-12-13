Triple-Whammy Weather: Rain, Wind, Snow Forecasted in Storm Aiming for San Diego County

A much-needed winter storm will make its way from Northern California to San Diego County overnight, bringing the region rain, high winds, mountain snow and potentially even thunderstorms.

While the county will face scattered sprinkles on Monday as the system moves in, much of the activity from this storm will happen from Tuesday afternoon through evening, it’s forecasted. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the public should be prepared for steady showers.

“We are expecting some heavy rain and some of that rain can be producing rainfall rates of about three-quarters of an inch an hour,” Parveen said in her forecast. “That is heavy rainfall.”

Here's a breakdown of what we can expect today through Tuesday. This storm is expected to pack a punch and it's important that we are all prepared for it. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/Qu73Rv6AVi — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) December 13, 2021

Today is the day to:

✅Clean the drains

✅Pick up all the trash

🚗Get new wipers & check tires

🏃🏻‍♀️Run any errands that need to get done before Wednesday. ☔️We are getting anywhere from .7-1.5” of rain and we already have a flood watch in effect for tomorrow. @nbcsandiego @TLMD20 pic.twitter.com/XYoKphsCY3 — Ana Cristina Sánchez (@ACristinaTLMD20) December 13, 2021

Due to the anticipated rainfall, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch that will be in place from Tuesday morning through evening. The agency warns that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

In addition to the wet weather, winds will gradually increase Monday night through Tuesday. For that reason, a wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Coastal winds have the potential to reach speeds of up to 45 mph while isolated mountain and desert gusts could be damaging and reach over 60 mph.

Rain, snow, and winds. Oh my! 🌧️❄️



The forecast remains on track for the storm late Mon through early Wed. Tue will be the day will the heaviest rain and snow.



Travel will be particularly hazardous in the mtns, where strong winds and snow will reduce visibility. #cawx pic.twitter.com/blXsTpQWKC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2021

Maneuvering a vehicle during inclement weather can be tricky, and it can be unnerving when you begin to hydroplane. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews explains what to keep in mind when that happens.

“I would not be surprised if tomorrow we have storm-related power outages at all because we can be seeing wind gusts near 75 mph,” Parveen said. She added that the upcoming system has the potential to bring thunderstorms to the region.

The highest mountain elevations in San Diego County could also get a bit of snow from the storm. Up to 4 inches of snow is forecasted as a possibility for Tuesday’s forecast.

Due to the inclement weather, Cal Fire is offering residents around the county free sandbags to fight off rain runoff. For more information on claiming the freebie, click here.