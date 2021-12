What's every student's dream? A snow day.

Snow is keeping students in the Julian Union and Julian Union High school districts away from campus on Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The district will also have a late start on Thursday.



The Office of Education said it would post further updates on its Twitter feed.

It's a #SanDiegoCountySnowDay! The Julian Union and Julian Union High school districts have called a snow day for Wednesday, Dec. 15. Schools in both districts will also have a late start on Thursday, Dec. 16. — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) December 15, 2021

The National Weather Service in San Diego predicted Tuesday's night's low temperatures in Julian to dip below 25 degrees.