Treasurer-Tax Collector Offices to Close All 5 Branches Until Further Notice

The Treasurer-Tax Collector offices will close all five branches to the public until further notice, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it announced.

The downtown branch will close on July 6. The other four offices located in Kearny Mesa, San Marcos, Chula Vista, and Santee have remained closed to the public since March and will do so for the foreseeable future.

“Our downtown branch will remain open July 1 and 2, but starting Monday, we will close our public-facing counters as a precautionary measure, based on social distancing recommendations from local officials,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister.

June 30 was the 2019-2020 tax year deadline, so all unpaid secured property tax bills are now in default and the tax roll has been closed, McAllister said.

Supplemental and defaulted bills will be available online in the third week of July. Unsecured tax bills can be paid now online.

Those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail their payment to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101.

Drop boxes will still be available outside all Treasurer-Tax Collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment, but cash will not be accepted in the drop boxes.

For more information, visit the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website.