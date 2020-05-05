Trash Truck Dumps Pile of Fiery Garbage on Mira Mesa Street

A Mira Mesa resident looked out their front window Tuesday afternoon and was shocked to see a burning pile of trash dumped in the middle of the street by a garbage truck.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh, a firefighter!"

That's how a resident narrated his video shot through the blinds of a home on Erma Road. The giant truck was stopped in the middle of the street and it's haul of garbage was dumped in the street behind it.

Intense flames covered the heap of trash, but firefighters arrived within seconds and began dousing the pile with water.

Mira Mesa resident Jessie Lee Patt said the driver dumped the load after the trash caught fire while it was still in the truck.

No other information was available.