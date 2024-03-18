Tips sought in rash of truck-wheel thefts in north San Diego County

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help identifying the thieves who have stolen wheels and tires from dozens of parked pickup trucks in neighborhoods across San Diego County.

A total of 25 of the nighttime thefts, mostly involving Toyota 4- Runners and TRD-model trucks, have taken place on roadsides and parking lots in Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Diego and San Marcos since January, according to police.

Investigators did not release descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

While it appears to most victims that the suspected thieves have avoided getting caught because they're working in surface lots without cameras or security gates, some of them have been detected on doorbell videos and other smart cameras.

On Complex Drive in Kearny Mesa on Feb. 20, a business owner, who wished not to be identified, recorded another theft on a Ring camera.

In the video, the person lifts the van with a compression pillow device and uses an impact wrench to loosen the lug nuts.

The video also shows someone driving right by, but the alleged wheel thief doesn’t a miss a step. Under the concrete blocks went and off go the tires.

Start to finish, it took just five minutes. The person got in the truck and then sped away.

San Diego police say they are fielding an increase in tire theft complaints, but the problem seems to be countywide. NBC 7 has tracked thefts in Oceanside, San Marcos and other North County communities.

It appears the thieves are targeting Toyota model vehicles for the Toyota Racing Development rims, which are not the most expensive but popular.