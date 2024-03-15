New Ring video shows thief swiping wheels off vehicle in Kearny Mesa

New surveillance video shows a thief swiping wheels off a vehicle in Kearny Mesa.

The incident happened in a business parking lot before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, according to the business owner who shared the Ring video with NBC 7. He reached out to the station after Thursday's report about the growing number of wheel thefts across San Diego County.

In the video, a white truck is seen pulling up and parking next to what appears to be a work vehicle. Then, a person gets out and uses special equipment to remove the wheels in just a few minutes.

The business owner says a police report has been filed.

Local police say they're investigating a growing number of wheel thefts happening in the middle of the night. NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with victims who are out thousands of dollars and are afraid it might happen to them again.

San Diego police told NBC 7 on Thursday that the department is aware of the increase in wheel thefts.

A statement from Lt. David Bautista with the San Diego Police Department read, in part, "We are working with other agencies throughout the county and using all of the investigative tools available to us to hold those responsible accountable."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said detectives with the San Marcos Sheriff's Station were investigating two reports of stolen Toyota Racing Development tires from January.