San Diego County's First Winter Storm Brings Rain and Snow to Region

San Diego County’s first winter storm is pulling out all the bells and whistles on Monday, bringing rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The region was soaked with early morning drizzle that began sometime around 3 a.m. thanks to an area of low pressure off the coast of Northern California that’s fueling Southern California’s storm. As the day progresses, rain will turn into scattered showers with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and the county faces about an inch or two of rain.

“It’s not going to be an all-day downpour but we’re going to see a little bit of a break then some spotty showers and then a chance of some heavier evening rain,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The first rain band is traversing East County (SD) and the mountains/deserts. Farther north, heavier showers are now moving into Orange County and the Inland Empire. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4xlpPqiHIg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 28, 2020

In wake of the storm, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and high surf advisory.

The winter storm warning will be in effect for mountain communities through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Elevations of 5,000 feet and above could see snowfall of 6 to 12 inches while areas above 6,500 feet can expect a whopping 12 to 18 inches of snow.

Difficult travel is expected on the roads in mountain areas, so Parveen highly recommends the public to refrain from visiting on Monday to avoid possible dangers.

Meanwhile at the coast, a high surf advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to NWS. Surf of 4 to 8 feet is possible while San Diego County’s southern shores face a staggering surf of up to 10 feet Monday through Tuesday.

As the week progresses, the region will dry out in time for a pleasant New Year’s Eve.

Due to the storm, a few outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in the county announced they will be closed. The following locations will not be open Monday: