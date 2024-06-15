Tips sought in East County man's mysterious cold-case disappearance, death

Authorities put out a public call Friday to anyone who might be able to help investigators determine what led to the death of a man whose skeletal remains were found in Alpine in 2012, about 15 years after he went missing.

Christopher Schafer, then 28, was last seen by his family in El Cajon in August 1997, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Two years ago, genetic DNA comparisons allowed investigators to identify human remains that had been found in Sloane Canyon a decade earlier as those of Schafer, sheriff's Detective Jessica Kuehn said.

Officials have not disclosed whether Schafer's cause of death has been determined.

"The sheriff's Homicide Unit would like to talk to anyone who may have information about Schafer and what may have happened to him," Kuehn said. "He was known to frequent Sycuan Casino and Viejas Casino in the East County."

Anyone who might have useful information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.