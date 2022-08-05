emerald hills

Tips Sought in 2021 Emerald Hills Deadly Shooting

Luis Arroyo, 38, was found shot to death at Emerald Hills Park on July 26, 2021

By City News Service

FILE of sirens on a San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
NBC 7

Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.

San Diego News

Friendship Park 15 hours ago

CBP Halts Construction of New Border Wall in Friendship Park

Granite Hills High School Aug 3

Granite Hills High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct Arrested Following Investigation

Paramedics took Arroyo to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and are still in the process of looking for witnesses and information regarding the shooting," according to a statement released Thursday by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Gunman Who Fatally Shot Man at Emerald Hills Park Sought: Police

No suspects in the case have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

emerald hillsSan DiegoshootingtipsEmerald Hills Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us