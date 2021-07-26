emerald hills

Gunman Who Fatally Shot Man at Emerald Hills Park Sought: Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man overnight in Emerald Hills.

The San Diego Police Department said it received a call of possible gunshots at 2:14 a.m. As officers patrolled the area, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park, the department aid.

Officers rendered medical aid on the man until San Diego Fire-Rescue units arrived at the scene. Authorities took the injured man to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

Authorities did not release details on the man’s identity since he had “not been positively identified.” Police did describe him as being in his 30s, however.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the case and investigators are still working to figure what led to the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or make an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

