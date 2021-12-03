North County

Threat Prompts Virtual Learning Day For North County High School

The superintendent added a student alerted school officials to the threat and encouraged others with information to do the same

By Christina Bravo

A Carlsbad high school canceled in-person instruction on Friday after a threat was discovered, officials confirmed Friday.

The San Dieguito Union High School District said officials were working with the Carlsbad Police Department to investigate the threat made against La Costa Canyon High School on Thursday.

SDUHSD Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward did not disclose the nature of the threat but called it "serious," in a letter to district parents and staff.

The district switched instruction on Friday to a virtual, at-home learning model while the investigation continued.

The superintendent added a student alerted school officials to the threat and encouraged others with information to do the same.

"Thank you to the student at LCC who brought this to our attention today. We are proud of you and thankful," James-Ward said.

Carlsbad police confirmed they were working with the district but did not provide any further details.

