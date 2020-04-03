Chula Vista

Threat of COVID-19 is Real, Chula Vista Councilman Warns After Lengthy Battle

"Take it from me: the threat of coronavirus is as serious as it is real. We all need to stay home, and follow County Public Health guidelines to stop the spread and save lives that are at risk"

By Christina Bravo

councilmember steve padilla
Steve Padilla/Facebook

A Chula Vista city councilman who was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment of COVID-19 says he is showing progress in his weeks-long battle with the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"Friends – I’m off the ventilator, out of the ICU, and will be home soon," Council Member Steve Padilla said in a series of tweets Friday.

When Padilla first tested positive on March 15, Padilla said in a video message to constituents that he was "doing very well and feeling very well." But within days, his symptoms worsened, according to his daughter, and he was admitted to UCSD Health and placed in the ICU.

A symptom of COVID-19 is shortness of breath. Some, like Padilla, experience symptoms so severe, a respirator is necessary to help them breathe.

Coronavirus

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

San Diego County Apr 1

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Public Health Order Amended, 16 Total Deaths

On Friday, Padilla was grateful to be going home thanks to the hospital staff that "saved his life."

"America’s healthcare professionals are true heroes showing undaunted courage on the frontlines of this fight," he said.

In the series of tweets, Padilla reiterated a message he shared through his daughter while he was on a respirator in the hospital -- the threat of COVID-19 is serious.

"Take it from me: the threat of coronavirus is as serious as it is real. We all need to stay home, and follow County Public Health guidelines to stop the spread and save lives that are at risk," Padilla urged.

Padilla was the first COVID-19 patient reported among San Diego County government representatives. He serves as the local representative for Chula Vista's third district and on the California Coastal Commission.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chula VistaChula Vista City CouncilSteve Padilla
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us