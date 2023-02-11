As Chris Stapleton belts out the finish of the nation's anthem for millions watching the Super Bowl LVII this weekend, San Diegans can watch the Navy flyover proudly, knowing one woman with ties to San Diego is working to keep the jets safe for the all-female pilot team.

2023's Super Bowl flyover will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In tandem with the all-women pilot team, Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Garcia, is a National City native who maintains the aircraft supporting the flyover.

“I work with the pilot gear: maintain all the survival equipment, in the event that they ever have to eject from the aircraft. All the gear that they need to survive is what my rank handles,” Garcia said.

Garcia never thought enlisting in the Navy nine years ago would lead her to work for the Super Bowl, but she's not displeased. These days, she's an aircrew survival equipmentman assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 125.

"I joined the Navy to travel and serve my country," Garcia said. "I am the first in my family to be active duty and my nephew is wanting to follow in my footsteps."

The flyover will be made up of aircraft from three squadrons, including a fighter jet from the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, which were most recently deployed with the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vison on an eight-month deployment that concluded last year.

The futuristic-looking F-35Cs flown by the Argonauts are meant for air-to-air combat, ground strikes and intelligence gathering and surveillance, according to the Navy.

"The fifth-generation strike fighter F-35C Lightning II integrates advanced stealth technology into a highly agile, supersonic aircraft that provides unprecedented battlespace awareness, versatility and survivability," the Navy said.

This time, they'll be flown for something a bit more uplifting. On the ground beneath their flyover Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner, will be performing America's song.

In all, four aircraft will fly in the formation -- two F/A-18F Super Hornets from VFA 122, an EA-18G Growler from VAQ 129 and the Argonauts' F-35C, the U.S. Navy said. The Growler is based at NAS Whidbey Island in Washington while the others are based at NAS Lemoore in California.

Other Super Bowl performers include Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" and Tony Kotsur. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime show is being headlined by top-selling recording artist Rihanna.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PST in Glendale, Ariz. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.