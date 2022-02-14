USS Carl Vinson Set to Return to San Diego

After an eight-month deployment and a crash involving one of its fighter jets, USS Carl Vinson is set to return to San Diego right on time for Valentine’s Day.

Scheduled to arrive in Coronado to the warm welcome of their families, sailors aboard the U.S. Navy ship are expected to disembark sometime after 10 a.m. This comes after the crew completed its support of global maritime security operations, but not without any incidents.

An F-35C Lightning II crashed on the flight deck of USS Carl Vinson on Jan. 24 while the ship was in the South China Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. The pilot and six other sailors on board were injured.

USS Carl Vinson is the first aircraft carrier to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms, including the F-35C Lightning II, which the Navy calls the world's “most advanced fighter jet.”

The ship is the third Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its one of only 11 operational aircraft carriers in the Navy today. It carries more than 60 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

Roughly 3,000 men and women aboard the ship keep it running. An additional 2,000 sailors make up the air wing, which flies and maintains aircraft aboard the ship.